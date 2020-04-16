Concern expressed over Kashmir detainees’ plight

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The DPM Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government, despite the clear orders by the Supreme Court, amid coronavirus did not release the Kashmiri political detainees. He said that although the India had released Indian prisoners from different prisons, however, not a single Hurriyat leader was released so far.

He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to release the Kashmiri political detainees and play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...