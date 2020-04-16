Detained Hurriyat leaders committed no crime: Qazi Yasir

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami Patron, Qazi Yasir has said that Kashmiri political detainees are kept in overcrowded narrow and small barracks in jails despite the spread of coronavirus.

Qazi Yasir in a media interview in Srinagar said that more than 20 Kashmiri political prisoners were detained in eight-feet cell in jails, which is the worst human rights violations, especially at a time when coronavirus is spreading like fire in the world and in India. He said that the authorities were playing with the lives of the detainees through treating them in this way.

Qazi Yasir said it is sheer travesty of justice to put as elderly as as 80 years old men in jails without any crime. Besides, he added, the detainees are not provided medical facilities and proper food in jails.

He termed the claim by the occupation authorities about the release of the detainees as mere eyewash saying that only 100 out of thousands of prisoners were released only to hoodwink the international community. He said that the Kashmiris’ commitment for freedom could not be weakened through putting the youth and elderly in jails.

The Ummat-e-Islami leader, therefore, demanded immediate release of all political prisoners to save them from deadly coronavirus.

