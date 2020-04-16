Entire IOK will be under complete lockdown

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the strict lockdown will continue beyond April 20 owing to coronavirus hotspots across its districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official told media that all districts of Kashmir division have more than one COVID-19 hotspot and, therefore, the authorities will not ease restrictions on public movement.

This comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian nation and directed for the extension of the lockdown in India and occupied Kashmir till May 03.

