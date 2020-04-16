Indian troops arresting elders, youth in IOK: Hami

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Karwan-e-Islami International, Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami has said that the Indian troops, in the garb of lockdown due to coronavirus, are arresting elders and youth from mosques and streets.

Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of Kashmiri elders and youth and said that the entire world was fighting coronavirus pandemic but the Indian government was spreading division in the name of religion and hatred.

He added that Muslim were being attacked in India and occupied Kashmir. He said that blaming Muslims for spreading coronavirus was the proof of Indian hatred from Muslims.

The Karawan-e-Islami International Chairman urged India to implement the demand of the United Nations General Secretary and release Kashmiri political and religious leaders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He deplored that the Indian government, instead of protecting the people from coronavirus, was massacring the people of the territory and urged the international community to take notice of the Indian state terrorism.

Like this: Like Loading...