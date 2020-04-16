IOK authorities extend ban on 4G internet till April 27

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have extended the ban on high speed internet on mobile phones in the territory till April 27 even as the demand for restoration of the service grows in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department of the territory, Shaleen Kabra, said that the internet speed on mobile phones in the territory would be restricted to 2G only.

The order cited among other reasons the use of social media applications for circulation of photographs of martyred youth for mobilizing crowds. It also cited the funeral of martyred youth in which thousands of people had participated.

The order said that upon consideration of the reports received from the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and taking note of ‘misuse’ of social media applications, it was apparent that there was need for continuation of the speed restrictions on mobile internet services.

Narendra Modi-led Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has spread to many countries.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of occupied Kashmir to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...