Release of Hurriyat leaders, activists demanded

Islamabad. April 16 (KMS): Hurriyat forum AJK chapter led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of the territory and India in view of the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Hurriyat leaders in a meeting, chaired by Hurriyat forum AJK chapter Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi reiterated to take the mission of Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion, despite the worst Indian state terrorism.

They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste as the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and would resist with full force the nefarious designs of India.

They deplored that the fascist Indian government had introduced a new domicile law to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The meeting urged the world community and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the might policy and Indian state terrorism which is worsening the situation of occupied Kashmir.

The meeting also expressed profound grief over the sad demise of senior Hurriyet leader, Abdul Majeed Wani and Advocate Peer Hafizullah Makhdoomi and also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Safi and Mian Muzaffar also participated in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...