Tawheedi seeks intervention by UN for prisoners’ release

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi has demanded unconditional release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the growing coronavirus pandemic posed a serious threat to the safety of the political detainees.

He said the Hurriyat leaders have not committed any crime but were struggling for their birthrigh to self-determination so they should be released without further delay.

He demanded the release of political detainees including Masarat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mian Abdul Qayyum, Mohammad Yasin Khan, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Parra, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Hakeem Shaukat, Merajiddin Nand, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sufi, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Rafiq Ahmed Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Shaukat Ahmad Bakhshi, Merajuddin Kalwal, Abdullah Nasir and Mohammad Yousuf Falahi languishing in different jails of India and the territory for the last ten years.

Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi also appealed to the UN and international human rights organizations to help release the Kashmiri political detainees so that they could be protected from the deadly virus.

