COVID-19: IOK HC asks jail officials to ensure preventive measures

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the jail authorities to take all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area of lodgement. A bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey passed the directives in at least three bail applications.

“Pending decision in the application, the jail authorities shall ensure that all preventive measures for spreading of coronavirus in the area of lodgment are taken,” the court said in the order.

The court also asked the authorities to provide the detainees all the required material for ensuring their safety.

