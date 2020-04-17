India declares 6 IOK districts as ‘Hotspot with large outbreaks’

Jammu, April 17 (KMS): India has declared six districts of occupied Kashmir as ‘Hotspot Districts With Large Outbreak’ and classified two others in the category of ‘Hotspot Districts with Clusters’.

Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has classified all coronavirus-affected districts across India and occupied Kashmir in three different categories, based on which the steps are being taken to prevent further spread of virus and give relaxations to the people during lockdown accordingly especially after April 20.

Out of six districts of Jammu and Kashmir which have been classified as ‘Hotspot Districts With Large Outbreak’, four are from Kashmir division and two from Jammu, reported Jammu-based English daily Excelsior quoting official sources.

The districts include Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu and Udhampur in the Jammu region. Maximum cases of COVID-19 positive patients have been reported from these six districts in the occupied territory.

Shopian district in Kashmir and Rajouri district in Jammu region have been listed as ‘Hotspot Districts with Clusters’.

Ganderbal district of Kashmir Valley and Samba district of Jammu have been listed in ‘Non-Hotspot Districts Reporting cases’ category by the Indian Home Ministry.

Like this: Like Loading...