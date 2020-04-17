Indian troops martyr 4 youth in occupied Kashmir

India subjecting Kashmiri detainees to vengeance

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Kishtwar districts, today.

The troops martyred two youth each during cordon and search operations at Dairoo Keegam in Shopian and in Dachan area of Kishtwar. The operations in both the areas continued till last reports came in.

The spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said that at a time when prisoners were being released across the world to save them from coronavirus, India continued to subject the illegally detained Kashmiris to political vengeance by prolonging their detention. He appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, world powers and human rights bodies including international Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to fulfill their moral and constitutional responsibilities towards the release of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and others.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, the General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a their statements issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government was playing with the lives of thousands of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory by not releasing them amid growing coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum in their statements paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. They said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their Kashmiri martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in their statements paid glowing tributes to liberation leader, S Hameed Wani, on the eve of his 22nd martyrdom anniversary. Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody.

The High Court of occupied Kashmir in an order directed the jail authorities to take all measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in the area of lodgement.

A 70-year-old person died of coronavirus at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, today, raising the number of such deaths in the occupied territory to five.

