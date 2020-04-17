Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK, toll rises to 4

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth, taking the number of killed youth to four, today.

The troops martyred these two youth during a cordon and search operation in Dachan area of the in Kishtwar district.

Earlier, the troops martyred two other youth during a similar operation in Dairoo Keegam area of Shopian district, today. The operations in both the areas continued till last reports came in.Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League General Secretary, Ahmed Rathar and Organisar, Ahmed Shaikh, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader, Zubair Hassan Mir, and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their statements paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. They said that the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

They also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails of India and the occupied territory, demanding their immediate release.

