JKMC condemns India’s inhuman attitude towards IOK detainees

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has condemned the inhuman attitude of the Modi-led Indian regime towards the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The JKMC Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Kashmiri prisoners had been languishing in different jails and torture centres for years without being given access to a fair trial and judicial justice.

He pointed out that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, lodged in different jails of India and the territory, were being treated with malicious intent and, therefore, facing a serious threat of the deadly coronavirus.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar urged the United Nations and its special rapporteur for prisoners to use their good offices and ensure the release of thousands of Kashmiri political detainees.

He also paid glowing tributes to the two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops at Dairoo Keegam in Shopian, today.

