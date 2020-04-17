Moosvi urges IOK people to follow advisories of religious authorities

Srinagar, April 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Almoosvi Alsafvi has urged the people to follow the advisories of the religious authorities and organisations like World Health Organisation and medical departments and adopt preventive measures in view of the coronavirus.

Agha Syed Hassan Almoosvi Alsafvi, who has been under illegal house detention for last over eight months in Srinagar, in a virtual meeting with all zonal president of his party across the territory and ulema urged the people of the territory to offer prayers in their homes.

He said that the congregational Qurankhawani and recitation training would also not take place in the coming holy month of Ramazan due to the prevailing situation. He, however, advised the people to pray individually at their homes and explore spirituality with Allah and marifat of the Prophet (SAW) in this crisis.

