Zahid Ashraf pays tributes to S Hameed Wani

Islamabad, April 17 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, has paid glowing tributes to noted liberation leader, S Hameed Wani, on the eve of his 22nd martyrdom anniversary.

Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad said that martyred S Hameed Wani a sincere and a brave leader who from his early youth took the mission of the freedom of the Kashmiri people from the Indian yoke and even sacrificed his life for this sacred cause.

He said that the Kashmiris would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs including S Hameed Wani go waste and would continue the ongoing liberation struggle till complete success.

