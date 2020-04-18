16 IOK students reach home after completing isolation in Amritsar

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): A group of 16 Kashmiri students, kept under quarantine in Amritsar city of Indian state of Punjab after returning from their respective educational institutes in Pakistan, has reached Srinagar.

The students, mostly girls from Kashmir Valley, were sent to their native places after they tested negative for the COVID-19 infection.

At least 30 students, mainly from north Kashmir and Srinagar, are pursuing various vocations including medicine and engineering in Pakistani colleges. These students rushed to return home after spread of coronavirus but were put under isolation in Amritsar before being allowed to proceed to Srinagar. While a group of 14 arrived in the Kashmir Valley earlier, this 16-member-group was the last one to return.

