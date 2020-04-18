Complete restrictions to remain in force in Srinagar till May 3

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered extension till May 03 of the strict restrictions enforced in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Issuing an order under Section 144 of criminal procedure code (CrPC), the DM, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, ordered that there shall be complete restrictions on public movement and operation of business and other establishments in the district all through this extended period.

Violations of instructions as given in this order will attract strict proceedings and action, he added.

