COVID-19: community transmission happens in IOK hamlet

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): Occupied Kashmir is witnessing the first community transmission of the novel coronavirus at Gund Jahangir village in Bandipora and in surrounding areas.

Sixty-four positive cases have been reported in 10 days but the admin is grappling with poor medical staff and a slow rate of testing.

The spread of the COVID-19 in the area started with the sudden death of Ghulam Nabi Mir, 54, on April 7. With no travel history or contact with a positive case, Ghulam Nabi Mir, a fruit dealer, died within a day of his admission to HMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

“All 11 members of Mir’s family have tested positive,” Hajin Block Medical Officer, Ajaz Ahmad, told media, adding that thirty-one people, who had a contact with Mir, have tested positive, so far.

Dr Ajaz Ahmad described the situation at Gund Jahangir, which has 604 households and 3,650 residents, as “a case of cluster spread”. “We are trying our best to break the chain. We continue to collect the samples of the contacts,” he added.

Gund Jahangir has the highest number of cases and reported 328 positive cases.

Meanwhile, a renowned Kashmiri businessman was booked for violating the ongoing coronavirus lockdown by jumping a red zone in Jammu and travelling to Srinagar.

Media reports said that the businessman was staying in Bhatindi area, which has been declared a red zone in Jammu.

On Friday, the businessman left for his residence in Srinagar in a vehicle along with other persons and even managed to reach his home. As the police in Jammu came to know about it, they immediately filed a case against the businessman.

