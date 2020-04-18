Indian soldier injured in an attack in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in Pulwama district.

Unidentified persons hurled a grenade and fired upon a joint camp of Central Reserve Police Force (CRFP) and police in Newa area of the district, causing injuries to a soldier, Indar Kumar.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

At least six Indian policemen were injured after scores of people, who deified lockdown orders to offer Friday prayers, pelted the forces with stones in Ganistan village of Sumbal in Bandipora district. Reports said that more than 200 people offered Friday congregational prayers at Beigh Mohalla Ganistan Jamai Masjid. The police used brute force to disperse the worshipers.

A police official said that they detained 16 persons from the spot.

