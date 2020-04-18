Release of Kashmiri political detainees demanded

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activist lodged in different prisons of India and the territory.

Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that even the family members of the detainees were not in a position to visit them because of long lockdown. He said all countries of the world have released prisoners in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on humanitarian grounds but the Modi-led Indian regime is not releasing the Kashmiri political detainees, which is condemnable.

He appealed to the international community and the world bodies including the United Nations, International Committee of Red Cross, World Health Organisation and Amnesty international to play role in the release of Kashmiri political detainees.

