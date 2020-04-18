Tawheedi condemns slapping of PSA on party leader

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, has condemned the continued illegal detention of party leader, Hayat Ahmed Butt, and slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on him.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Hayat Ahmed Butt had been under illegal detention for the past several months in Srinagar but instead of releasing him due to the deadly coronavirus threat, the authorities booked him under the PSA.

He said that the coronavirus had engulfed the entire globe and the governments across the world were struggling to save the humanity from the virus and had released prisoners but India, in garb of enforcing measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, was victimizing the people of occupied Kashmir.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi said that thousands of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists were illegally detained in different jails of India and the occupied territory. He said that instead of releasing these prisoners, New Delhi was subjecting them to vengeance by prolonging their detention, putting them at the risk of getting affected by the deadly coronavirus.

The JKML leader said that the Indian troops continued to torture and arrest innocent people especially youth on the charges of violating the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

He urged India to stop its brutal policies against the freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir, release all Kashmiri detainees and take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, paying tributes to Shaheed S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary on behalf of JKML leadership and workers, prayed Allah Almighty to rest his soul and other Kashmiri martyrs in eternal peace.

