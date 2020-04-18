Yousuf Naqash, Aijaz Rehmani pay tributes to s Hameed Wani

Srinagar, April 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri liberation leader, S Hameed Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian police had martyred S Hameed Wani during custody on this day in 1998 after arresting him in Soura area of Srinagar.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of the occupied territory would never deviate from the noble mission of achieving their inalienable right to self-determination for which Shaheed S Hameed and other martyrs laid down their precious lives. He said that the best and lasting tribute to the great iconic resistance leader and other Kashmiri martyrs was striving with honesty, commitment and dedication for realising their principled mission.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash also complimented the great sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in jails and interrogation centres of India and the territory for the just cause of right to self-determination promised by the world through the UN resolutions.

He appealed to the world powers and international bodies including the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come forward and put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir, Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad, paying tributes to S Hameed Wani for his contribution towards liberation movement, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till complete success.

He also paid glowing tributes to recently martyred youth by Indian troops and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, adding that their sacrifices would not go waste.

He urged the UN to appoint a special representative for Kashmir to resolve the Kashmir dispute and prevent Kashmiris’ massacre in the occupied territory. He also urged the UN to increase pressure on India to release illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

