Gilani warns India against disrespecting martyrs’ bodies

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has castigated Indian authorities for not handing over bodies of the martyrs Ashiq Ahmad Magray and Asif Ahmad Dar to their families for proper burial under Shariah.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had launched another ploy to disregard Kashmiri martyrs and humiliate their families on the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic. He said, India doesn’t want to hand over the bodies to the martyrs’ families in a bid to stop people from showing their respect to those who fight for the freedom and against the oppression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that by stopping families of the martyrs to see their loved ones, last time, and not to let them to perform their last rites has only exposed India’s true face before the world.

“India is even afraid of the last rites of the martyrs. Such fear in occupational forces is a symbol of a lost fight between people of Jammu and Kashmir and the occupier, India,” he said.

The APHC Chairman also said that stooges of India including local police are humiliating families of the martyrs on the pretext of doing DNA test to verify the martyrs. “The families very well identify their loved ones and they have no right to withhold bodies of the martyrs. If India feels that it can break our resolve then time will prove that New Delhi will fall upon its knees before the will of the people,” Gilani stressed.

“The writing on the wall is clear, all the tactics employed by India to break the people of Kashmir have failed miserably and the resistance will continue till the last Indian soldier leaves Jammu and Kashmir,” he vowed. He urged international community to take notice of the grave violation of the international law by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and asked Pakistan to raise this issue at the global forums. He also urged the world to ensure that the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside Kashmir are treated properly.

“India can go to any extent to harm people of Jammu and Kashmir and any untoward happening to our prisoners will be a deliberate attempt to compromise their lives,” he warned, adding that India had no right to withhold them in its jails and they must be released immediately. He asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to remain cautious to the Indian authorities who are barricading areas in the name of Covid19.

