Indian forces committing state terrorism in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, April 19 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the Indian forces are committing the worst kind of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the people of Kashmir valley and the Muslim-majority areas of Jammu had been facing the continued lockdown for the last eight months which was condemnable.

He said that on one hand, the people of Kashmir were fighting deadly coronavirus, which had engulfed the entire world, and on the other, the Indian forces, in garb of the virus, were torturing them.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that the Indian government had planned to eliminate Muslims from India, adding that for the purpose the RSS formula was being used and the mosques and other holy places of Muslims were being targeted. He added that the RSS goons were also being trained in this regard.

He appealed to the United Nations and the international human rights organisations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

