Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was killed after he was fired upon by unknown gunmen at his residence in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Sunday night.

A police officer said that the unknown gunmen opened fire upon the policeman namely Manzoor Ahmad Dar at Hiller village at around 9:35 pm. Policeman was at home when the attack took place.

Reportedly the policeman was brought to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

