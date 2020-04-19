India’s treatment of Muslims almost ‘genocidal’: Arundhati Roy

New Delhi, April 19 (KMS): The award-winning writer and rights activist, Arundhati Roy has said that the Indian government is exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to inflame tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

The Hindu nationalist government would “dovetail with this illness to create something which the world should really keep its eyes on,” Roy said in a media interview.

Roy even said: “The situation is approaching genocidal.”

“This crisis of hatred against Muslims,” she continued, “comes on the back of a massacre in Delhi, which was the result of people protesting against the anti-Muslim citizenship law,” she said.

The government is exploiting the virus in a tactic reminiscent of one used by the Nazis during the Holocaust, she said.

Like this: Like Loading...