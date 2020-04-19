Only one family from IOK could receive kin in UP jail

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, so far only one family members from Kashmir have been able to receive their relative out of 41 Kashmiris lodged in various jails across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in India under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

The authorities had revoked PSA detention orders against 41 Kashmiris lodged in various jails across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Hundreds of Kashmiris including political leaders, trade leaders, lawyers, activists and youth were arrested around August 5, 2019, when the Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.

“We the family members of the detainees, who are lodged in different jails in India, appeal the authorities to release our kin,” a delegation of the family members said. “Coronavirus is like a plague and can reach anywhere, in jails also. We are worried as the deadly virus is spreading,” the families said, adding that they were extremely worried about the health condition of their relatives.

Among those whose detention has been revoked, 24 are in Agra central jail, six in Ambedkar Nagar district jail, three in central jail Varanasi, two in Bareilly and one in the Naini Prayagraj central jail. Three inmates are in Haryana jails.

