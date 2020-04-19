Safi pays glorious tributes to Shopian, Kishtwar martyrs

Islamabad, April 19 (KMS): Hurriyat-AJK leader and Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu a nd Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Safi has paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Shopian and Kishtwar.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was violating international human rights laws by not returning the remains of the deceased to the relatives for burial.

He said, “We know that colonialism is the exploitation and subjugation of the weak by the powerful, of the many by the few and of the governed who have given no consent to be governed. Being the worst victim of the British imperialism, India should have got rid of this mindset very early, but it is unfortunate that Indian is exercising imperialistic tactics to suppress innocent Kashmiris. India neither comes out of this colonial mindset nor respects international human rights laws.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi said that the Kashmir dispute was continuously consuming 4th generation of Kashmiris because of the brutal arrogance and narcissism approach of India.

He asked New Delhi to shun its unlawful approach, respect international laws and resolve Kashmir dispute in its historical background through a sustained result-oriented and meaningful dialogue.

He said that the people of Kashmir were struggling against injustices, oppression and denial of basic political rights and India must concede that it was an indigenous movement. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

