Umar Adil Dar denounces slapping of PSA on Srinagar youth

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Adil Dar has condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on a youth, Hayat Ahmed Butt, a resident of Srinagar, by Indian police.

Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said such illegal and undemocratic tactics will not stop people and their leadership from pursuing peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with Kashmiris’ will.

“The jails and interrogation centres have been filled with innocent youths. These measures are being used as tools to punish the people for their political dissent and beliefs,” he said.

Umar Adil said, “This oppression is a clear evidence of Jammu and Kashmir being a police state and the civil administration is actually playing as puppets of Indian forces whose only job is to provide a legal cover to the crimes and acts of terror committed by the forces.”

Moreover, the central leadership and workers of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum expressed grief over the demise of uncle of JKYSF Chairman, Umar Adil Dar.

Like this: Like Loading...