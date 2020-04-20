Gilani denounces photojournalist’s booking in IOK

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has denounced the booking of a young woman photojournalist, Masrat Zehra under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for merely uploading photographs on social media
Syed Ali Gilani in a tweet in Srinagar, today, said that information, exposing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, had become a crime. He pointed out that Masrat Zehra was being harassed for doing her professional work in occupied Kashmir.
He said that India was perpetrating brutalities in the territory particularly on Muslims.