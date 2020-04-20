Indian forces raid house of UeE leader in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces personnel raided the house of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami General Secretary, Waheed Ahmad Khan.

One his younger brother had joined the mujahideen’s camp in 2018 and another has been in jail for the last seven months.

Waheed Ahmad Khan has also been in jail for over six months in post August scenario when the Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Ummat Islami, Qazi Yasir in a statement in Srinagar condemned the harassment of the family of Waheed Ahmad Khan by Indian forces.

Like this: Like Loading...