OIC rejects anti-Muslim prejudice in India over corona spread

Jeddah, April 20 (KMS): The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed deep concern over the rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia in India where Muslim minority is deliberately targeted and blamed for spreading the coronavirus in the country.

A statement posted on the OIC website said, “The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses deep concern following recent media accounts of rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia within political and media circles and on mainstream and social media platforms, where Indian Muslim minority is blamed of spreading the coronavirus in the country.”

The statement further said, “The OIC General Secretariat expresses its rejection of the targeting of Muslims anywhere, pointing out that the current COVID-19 world situation is such that it requires greater efforts, more active cooperation and solidarity mechanisms worldwide, and stronger mutual aid among all citizens of the same country.” KMS-2K

