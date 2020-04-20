Release of Hurriyat leaders, activists in IOK demanded

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has urged the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory on humanitarian grounds.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the entire world was releasing the prisoners in the wake of coronavirus outbreak which had infected millions. He said that the threat of outbreak in Indian jails had increased manifold due to unhygienic, deplorable and overcrowded situation of the Indian jails but the Indian government was hell bent on its egoistic and revengeful attitude and mentality towards the sufferings of Kashmiri political detainees and yet in denial mode about their release on humanitarian grounds.

Naqash added that low speed internet besides badly telling upon the career of students in occupied Kashmir was badly hitting the economic and other prospectus of the people who every now and then were appealing and demanding the restoration of 4 g speed.

Meanwhile, ailing Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar expresses concern over the indifference and apathy of the world towards Kashmir.

He said that after calamity, the people of Kashmir were hopeful that the world feel their pain but the present Indian communal fascist government has continued its cruel policies due to the criminal silence of the world.

Khan Sopori said that after the repeal of Kashmir’s special status, the Indian government continued its conspiracies against Kashmiris and introduced domicile law. He said that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on daily basis which were condemnable.

Like this: Like Loading...