Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, body of a 50-year-old employee of the High Court was found in Srinagar city, today.

The body was found by locals lying at PDD Quarter near Police Colony in Qamarwari area of the city.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ghani Lone (50), a resident of Doda district who was working as record assistant in Kashmir High Court in Srinagar.

