India, Pakistan urged to declare ceasefire on LOC

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Political Party (PPP), Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has expressed serious concern over the increase in hostilities between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and appealed the countries to declare indefinite ceasefire amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Engineer Hilal War in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, “The entire globe is battling COVID-19 pandemic; it is very unfortunate that Indian and Pakistani troops are engaged in cross LoC fighting.”

He urged India and Pakistan to declare ceasefire at LoC to fight and defeat coronavirus pandemic in order to save peoples of South Asia from the catastrophe of this pandemic.

“The deadly coronavirus has killed over 1,71,000 human souls till date. This dangerous virus can move across the borders, devastate nations, therefore, India and Pakistan should rise to the occasion put aside animosity, silence the guns to end this catastrophic conflict.”

He asked the two countries to open diplomatic channels and pave the way for composite dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

