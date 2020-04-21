Indian police book senior journalist Gowhar Geelani

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police registered a case, today, against senior journalist and political commentator, Gowhar Geelani, for his posts and writings on social media.

The Indian police in a handout said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, received information through reliable sources that an individual namely “Gowher Geelani” is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platforms.

The police claimed of receiving several complaints against Gowhar Geelani. It said that an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation was initiated.

The Indian authorities have already registered cases against two noted Kashmiri journalists, Peerzada Ashiq and female photojournalist Masarrat Zahra under serious charges. They were booked for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs’ families.

