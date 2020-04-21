Indian troops arrest several people in IOK

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested dozens of people including shopkeepers in different areas of the Kashmir valley.

Indian police during operations arrested around one hundred Kashmiris including shopkeepers and seized 10 vehicles in Budgam, Qalamabad, Vilgam, Kralgund and Handwara areas.

Most of the shopkeepers defied restrictions and lockdown, imposed by the Indian authorities on the pretext of coronavirus, the media reports said.

Police booked several people for defying the lockdown, police officials said.

On the other hand, Indian police beat up several people in Soibug area of Budgam district.

Meanwhile, the troops continued their cordon and search operations in Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Hajin, Kangan, Zainapura, Shopian, Islamabad and other areas.

