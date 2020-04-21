IOK photojournalist Masarrat Zahra questioned by Indian police

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, photojournalist Masarrat Zahra, who was booked by the Indian authorities under serious charges, was questioned by Indian police, today.

Masarrat Zahra and another noted journalist, Peerzada Ashiq, were booked for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs’ families.

Zahra was questioned for more than an hour at the Kashmir’s Cyber Police Station in Shergarhi area of Srinagar.

After the questioning, the freelance journalist said she has answered the investigators’ questions.

“I met the concerned police officials of the case and answered their questions regarding the investigation, I have not been arrested and the investigation is going. Thanks all for the support,” she tweeted.

Ahead of her appearing before the police, Zahra said that she was going to defend her rights as a journalist. “So wish me good luck because it’s time to defend my rights as a journalist. Going inside cyber police station,” she tweeted.

Like this: Like Loading...