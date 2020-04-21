TADA court extends judicial remand of Samad Inqilabi

Jammu, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a TADA court has extended the judicial remand of the illegally detained Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi was presented before the court through video-conferencing in a false case registered against him. The court extended his judicial custody till 20th May, 2020.

It is to mention here that Indian police had arrested Abdul Samad Inqilabi on the intervening night of December 24 and 25 in 2018 from Awantipora area of Pulwama district where he had gone to express solidarity with the family of a martyred youth. Later, he was booked by the occupation authorities under draconian law, Public Safety Act. Since his arrest, Samad Inqalabi has been kept in different jails of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman, Abdul Manan, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that the communal Narendra Modi government in New Delhi was victimizing the Muslims in India even during the coronavirus pandemic. He condemned the registration of a case against the head of Tableeghi Jammat and keeping of Muslims affected with COVID-19 in separate wards.

