Tawheedi condemns desecration of slain youth’s bodies in IOK

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, has strongly denounced the Indian authorities for not handing over the bodies of the martyred Kashmiri youth to their families for proper burial.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement in Srinagar said that hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir were committing brutalities to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said after killing innocent Kashmiri youth, Indian forces’ personnel seek pleasure in dragging and desecrating the dead bodies.The JKML leader said that at a time when the whole world was fighting the deadly coronavirus, Indian communal rulers were victimizing the Muslims everywhere in India during the lockdown and stoking communal hatred against the Muslim community. He said that the situation was similar in occupied Kashmir as well.

Farooq Tawheedi said that despite the severe problems and difficulties faced by people due to strict lockdown, Indian troops continued their raids, crackdowns and arrest spree in occupied Kashmir, adding to the miseries of the masses.

He urged India to give up its intransigent approach and colonial tactics and take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in its historical background and as per the relevant UN resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...