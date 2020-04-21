Treatment of minorities in India matter of serious concern: FO

Islamabad, April 21 (KMS): Pakistan says treatment of minorities in India is a matter of serious concern not only for the Indian minorities and the neighbouring countries but also for the international community.

Rejecting the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ Spokesperson’s irresponsible and completely ill-founded remarks, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said these are reflective of India’s perennial state of denial with regard to the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.

The statement said it is deeply disconcerting that the discriminatory and anti-Muslim policies and practices of the RSS-inspired BJP Government persist even as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds.

