World can now perhaps understand the suffering in IOK: PM Imran

Islamabad, April 21 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that perhaps now the international community can understand the suffering being endured by the people of occupied Kashmir, under lockdown since August 2019, as protests erupt in various parts of the world against coronavirus-related lockdown.

“Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic – despite [provision] of medical, financial, communication & food assistance. Perhaps now [international] community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He further said that under the inhumane political and military lockdown, the people of the occupied Kashmir have been without provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance.

Referring to the right-wing ruling party of India, inspired by the ideology of Hindutva, Imran Khan said Modi’s government has ensured that Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during the lockdown in place.

