Alvi denounces India for usurping Kashmiris rights in garb of anti-coronavirus measures

Muzaffarabad, April 22 (KMS): Dr Arif Alvi condemned unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC in addition to denouncing the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of anti-coronavirus measures by India in occupied Kashmir.

He further reiterated support for the people of occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan will continue to expose brutalities by the Indian Army.

The President stated this during his visit to Muzaffarabad to review situation arising out of continuous ceasefire violations by the Indian troops and relief measures in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus in Azad Kashmir.

As reports surfaced of Indian hospitals refusing to admit Muslim patients, Alvi urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take notice of the state-sponsored discrimination being faced by Indian Muslims.

In a press briefing in Muzaffarabad, where he had gone on a day-long official visit to review relief measures, President Alvi asserted that social distancing should also be observed in the holy month of Ramadan as Pakistan cannot afford slackness.

He lauded the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) government’s efforts and appreciated the people of the region for following government orders.

During his visit, President Alvi, who was accompanied by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for doctors and health workers to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) government, a statement issued by his office said.

AJ&K President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider briefed the president about the outbreak in the mountainous region.

President Alvi called for observing self-discipline in maintaining social distance and following government instructions on lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

