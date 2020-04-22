Dal Khalsa condemns witch-hunting of journalists in IOK

Chandigarh (Punjab, India), April 22 (KMS): Prominent Sikh representative organization, Dal Khalsa, has strongly condemned the booking of journalists in occupied Kashmir under serious charges by Indian police amid lockdown.

The organization also came down heavily on Delhi government for arresting Jamia Millia Islamia University students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, by the Delhi Police, who spearheaded the protests against the new citizenship laws in India.

The Dal Khalsa spokesman, Kanwar Pal Singh, in a statement said, the administrations of Delhi and occupied Kashmir are abusing the lockdown to silence and snub those voices, who dares to call a spade a spade. He said there is a clear design behind these arrests as the Indian government knows that there would be no backlash from any quarter because of the lockdown in India and occupied Kashmir.

Kanwar Pal Singh said they have learned that over 50 students from Jamia University have been served notice by Delhi crime branch in connection with the demonstrations against the citizenship laws in Northeast Delhi in February, this year. This is pure act of vengeance on part of the indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who controls the reins of the police force in Delhi, he added.

“While people of the country were being asked to stay home in order to break the chain of the deadly virus, we are shocked to know that in the midst of such a grave situation, journalists and students are being booked and jailed on flimsy grounds,” he added.

The Indian authorities have booked prominent Kashmiri journalists, Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada Ashiq, and Masarrat Zahra under serious charges for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs’ families.

