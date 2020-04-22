Does India see lockdown of democracy, Tharoor asks

New Delhi, April 22 (KMS): Senior Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, while reacting over the registration of cases against three noted Kashmiri journalists has asked whether India is seeing lockdown of democracy.

Shashi Tharoor wrote on twitter: “Federalism has been overridden, Parliament & courts can’t convene, now media. Are we seeing the Lockdown of Democracy?”

Three journalists were booked by the Indian police in just two days. Masarrat Zahra, a freelance photojournalist, was booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. While FIRs against two senior journalists, Peerzada Ashiq and Gowhar Gilani, have also been filed.

“The gradual erosion of our democracy under the guise of the fight against COVID-19 is gathering pace while we are all under Lockdown,” wrote Tharoor.

Like this: Like Loading...