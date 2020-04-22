Editors Guild of India condemns FIRs against IOK journalists

New Delhi, April 22 (KMS): Editors Guild of India has expressed concern over the booking of journalists in occupied Kashmir including Masarrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq on serious charges.

While an FIR has been filed in connection with a report filed by Peerzada Ashiq, the authorities in the occupied territory have used the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against Masarrat Zahra. The authorities have also booked another renowned journalist and polcitical commentator, Gowhar Geelani. They have been charged for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs’ families.

Editors Guild of India in a statement said any recourse to such laws for merely publishing something in the mainstream or social media is a gross misuse of power and its only purpose can be to strike terror into journalists.

The Guild also believes that this is an indirect way of “intimidating” journalists in India as well, the statement said.

The journalists, it said, should be put to no harm or further harassment. “If the government has any grievance against their reporting, there are other ways of dealing with such issues in the normal course,” the statement said.

The Guild demanded of the authorities to withdraw the charges against the journalists forthwith.

