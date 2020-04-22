Hurriyat forum demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has expressed serious concern over the continued house arrest and illegal detention of its Chairman and other Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the amalgam was greatly concerned for the life and safety of the Kashmiri political prisoners and youth locked up in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. He said, as the number of coronavirus cases is rapidly rising in India and occupied Kashmir, it makes these prisoners more vulnerable, especially the elderly and infirm among them.

The spokesman said that all these prisoners should be immediately released and sent home to ensure their safety, ahead of the holy month of Ramzan. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under arbitrary house arrest since 5th August 2019, along with all other leaders should be set free, he demanded.

The forum spokesman also condemned the harassment of Kashmiri journalists, especially Masarrat Zahra and Peerzada Aashiq. He said that the journalists were repeatedly being pressurized even as they were reporting in very distressing environment.

The spokesman extended greetings to the people of occupied Kashmir for the coming holy month of Ramzan. He said that the people of the territory were grappling with coronavirus pandemic as well as the suspension of basic rights. “We pray that may this holy month bring an end to both,” he added.

