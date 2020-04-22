IOK police officer called out for tweet against Modi

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hours after questioning a journalist for her social media posts, the head of the cyber cell of Indian police was called out for his own old tweet terming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “sadist”.

Tahir Ashraf, Superintendent of Police of cyber wing, was forced to delete his tweet posted in 2013. In his tweet, the police officer had referred to an NDTV interview of Indian Prime Minister Modi on the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which Modi as the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Gujarat had said it would pain him “even if a puppy came under a car”.

Responding to the statement, Tahir Ashraf had tweeted: “Narendra Modi’s puppy analogy on 2002 riots shows his real character… sadistic”. The old tweet surfaced on Tuesday as the police charged a 26-year-old female photojournalist, Masarrat Zahra, under the draconian law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her social media posts.

The officer was also roasted for his controversial tweets about the BJP and Hindutva before the party came to power in 2014.

On Tuesday, the photojournalist Masarrat Zahra was called for questioning by the cyber cell of the police which reports to Tahir Ashraf. She has been charged under the stringent law UAPA for her social media posts which the Indian police say are “anti-national”.

Earlier this week, the police officer Ashraf had called a correspondent of The Hindu newspaper Peerzada Ashiq for questioning over a story. The journalist was later asked to go to Islamabad district to join the investigation. Journalist groups say harassment of media persons in Kashmir is aimed at muzzling the freedom of press.

Human rights group, Amnesty International, in a statement also urged the Indian government to stop the intimidation of journalists in occupied Kashmir.

