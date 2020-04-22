Pandits demand release of Mirwaiz, other religious leaders

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits has urged the Indian authorities to release Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and other Muslim religious leaders from detention ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman of Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Migrants, Satish Mahaldar in a statement in Srinagar in view of the upcoming month of Ramadan appealed to the authorities to release all Muslim religious leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who are in detention since the abrogation of special status of occupied Kashmir buy India in August, last year.

The month of fasting is expected to begin from April 25 subject to the appearance of the crescent.

Mahaldar said the Hurriyat forum chairman had always favoured talks for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

