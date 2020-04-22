‘We won’t succumb to intimidation’, KWJA on FIRs against journalists

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA) on Wednesday while condemning the ongoing offensive against journalists launched by the Indian police said that journalists in Kashmir won’t succumb to tactics of threat and intimidation.

KWJA in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that journalists in Kashmir had always worked under perilous conditions, holding up values of press freedom in the face of dangers to life and liberty.

“In the last three days, police filed FIRs against three journalists, in a spree that seems to be aimed at throttling their voice with a new zeal,” it said. “After booking journalists Peerzada Ashiq and Masarrat Zahra for actually doing their jobs, police have now filed an FIR against journalist Gowhar Geelani for expressing his opinions on social media,” it added.

The KWJA called Gowhar Geelani a brave journalist and commentator who likes to call a spade a spade. The media body said that given the “aversion of authorities in Kashmir to transparency, what can so far be deduced is that Gowhar is being targeted for speaking his mind out without fear or prejudice”.

It said that authorities in Kashmir are in “no mood to allow a democratic dissent or expression of opinion, and have adopted the policy of muzzling the press as a governance measure”. “However, we would like to remind them that the efforts to silence the press will only prove counterproductive,” it added.

It further said that journalists would not succumb to such tactics and would continue to hold the authorities accountable.

Like this: Like Loading...