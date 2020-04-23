Harassment of journalists betrays IOK authorities’ frustration: Sharif Sartaj

Jammu, April 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj has said that the harassment of Kashmiri photojournalist, Masarrat Zahra and other journalists including Peerzada Ashiq and Gowhar Geelani betrays the frustration of the Indian authorities.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj in a statement issued in Jammu said that preventing the world from getting an accurate picture of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir through writing and photography is not a new phenomenon in the territory.

He slammed the Modi government’s inhuman treatment with the people of Kashmir and said that it was a failed attempt to suppress the people of the territory.

Muhammad Sharif Sartaj also condemned the declaration of Muslim-majority areas of Gujarnagar and Bathandi in Jammu region as red zones, saying that there was not a single case of coronavirus in the said areas but the authorities included it in the red zone because of being Muslim-majority areas.

He warned the authorities that if the order was not revoked, he would move the High Court against it.

